Equity Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,642 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

