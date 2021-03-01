Equity Investment Corp Sells 13,095 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.09% of National Grid worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 888.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NGG traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,056. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.