Equity Investment Corp Sells 184,907 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184,907 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $44,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. 9,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

