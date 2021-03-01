Equity Investment Corp Sells 27,338 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,338 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for about 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.20% of The Travelers Companies worth $70,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.97. 11,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

