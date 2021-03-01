Equity Investment Corp Sells 28,767 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.26% of AmerisourceBergen worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.12. 12,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,326. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

