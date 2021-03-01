Equity Investment Corp Sells 38,479 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,479 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,597. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.