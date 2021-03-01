Equity Investment Corp Sells 67,964 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,964 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.44% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,862,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,461,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,573,000 after purchasing an additional 679,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $52.12. 22,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

