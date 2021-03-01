Equity Investment Corp Sells 92,755 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,755 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $55,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. 130,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,529. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

