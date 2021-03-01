Equity Investment Corp Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 88,016 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 4.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $85,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 606,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

