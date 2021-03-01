Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $3.57 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and $1.77 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00007288 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,943.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.39 or 0.03210589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00354973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01023688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.30 or 0.00468505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00374208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00249082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,777,550 coins and its circulating supply is 29,473,828 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.