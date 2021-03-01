Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERRPF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716. Ero Copper has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

