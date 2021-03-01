Eros STX Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 25,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the average volume of 1,393 call options.

Eros STX Global stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. 480,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,687. Eros STX Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04.

About Eros STX Global

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

