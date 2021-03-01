Eros STX Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 25,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the average volume of 1,393 call options.
Eros STX Global stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. 480,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,687. Eros STX Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04.
About Eros STX Global
