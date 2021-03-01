Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.39. 1,022,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 839,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

