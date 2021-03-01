Essentia Price Tops $0.0048 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $846,030.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

