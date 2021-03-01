Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Achieves Market Cap of $444,952.27

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $444,952.27 and $1,252.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

