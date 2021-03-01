Etherparty Market Capitalization Tops $580,790.86 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $580,790.86 and $55,141.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.00753911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041238 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

