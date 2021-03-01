Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $234.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $248.39 and last traded at $247.47, with a volume of 154770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.27.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

