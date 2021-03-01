EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.38 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $20,883.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.85 or 0.00905868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000162 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,133,143,156 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

