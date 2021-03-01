Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.25

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.25 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.54 ($0.35). Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 10,341,528 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market capitalization of £786.23 million and a P/E ratio of -285.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.25.

About Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

