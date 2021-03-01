Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.31.
Eureka Group Company Profile
