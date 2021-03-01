Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in February

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 28th total of 1,651,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.0 days.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EUTLF. Oddo Bhf lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

