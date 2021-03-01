Evedo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

