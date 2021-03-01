EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71,913.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. EvenCoin has a market cap of $84,737.71 and $71,913.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00069898 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00100285 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

