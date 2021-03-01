Eventure Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eventure Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the January 28th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,903,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVTI opened at $0.00 on Monday. Eventure Interactive has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices.

