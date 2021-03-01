Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.18. 31,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.