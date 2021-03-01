Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Everest has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $58.03 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00511247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

