Everex Market Cap Reaches $11.91 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $693,021.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00761137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.