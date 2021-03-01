Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.83

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 13224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.08.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,836.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,250 shares of company stock worth $1,258,038. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

