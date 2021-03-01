Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $70.42 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $70.42 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00509631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00070690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.49 or 0.00451479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,255,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,976,256 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

