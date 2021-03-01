EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $101.80 million. EverQuote posted sales of $81.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $435.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.49 million to $437.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $521.29 million, with estimates ranging from $507.47 million to $546.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $48.98 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.99 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EverQuote by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.