EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $533-544 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.17 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS.

Shares of EVTC opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

