EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $36.76. 1,098,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 386,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 40.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 136.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

