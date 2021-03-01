EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $36.76. 1,098,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 386,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.
In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 40.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 136.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
