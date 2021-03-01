EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.57. EVI Industries shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 20,773 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.99 million, a PE ratio of 754.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 98.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.