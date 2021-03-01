Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Up 5.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.18. 1,269,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,046,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $159.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

