Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.09. 1,890,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,853,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.