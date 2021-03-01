Excelsior Capital Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ECL)

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.09.
About Excelsior Capital
