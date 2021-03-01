Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Plans $4.80 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.00. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

