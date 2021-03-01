Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as high as C$10.96. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) shares last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 32,777 shares changing hands.

XTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,443,807. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,335 shares in the company, valued at C$1,279,685. Insiders have sold 42,700 shares of company stock worth $468,989 in the last 90 days.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.