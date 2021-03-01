EXMR FDN Market Capitalization Reaches $107,584.70 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $107,584.70 and $3,701.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

