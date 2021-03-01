Exosis Price Up 30.1% This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $26,038.95 and approximately $23.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,739.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.86 or 0.03153200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00352236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.46 or 0.01010389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.00452561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.00376767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00245225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022101 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.