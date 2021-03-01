Expanse Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Expanse has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $46,972.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,130.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.75 or 0.03140956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00353680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.69 or 0.01009117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.61 or 0.00456282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00377162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00246408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022210 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

