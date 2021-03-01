Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $167.00 at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.65. 16,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,711 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

