Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years.

STAY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 104,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.80.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

STAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

