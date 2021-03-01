EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 13.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 210,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 443,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

