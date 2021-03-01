EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EZGO) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 8th. EZGO Technologies had issued 2,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $11,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $7.45 on Monday. EZGO Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, sale, and rental of lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

