FairCoin Market Cap Achieves $3.26 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $14,889.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004491 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00085493 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.