Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Trading 10.7% Higher

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.54. 142,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 95,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.
The company has a market cap of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,443.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.
Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
