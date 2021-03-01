Fantasy Sports Price Hits $0.0270 on Major Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $149,486.81 and $58.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.