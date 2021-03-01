Fantom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $674.44 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $674.44 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.