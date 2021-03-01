FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading Up 17.9%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) shares traded up 17.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.07. 106,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 73,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $120.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

